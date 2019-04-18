HomeKit compatibility highlights Lutron’s Caseta Smart Dimmer Kit at $80 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Starter Kit with HomeKit control for $79.95 shipped. Also at Home Depot and Best Buy. That’s good for $20 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Instead of going with an add-on like Philips Hue take it to the next-level with an in-wall dimmer setup from Lutron. These switches are HomeKit compatible, so you can easily control existing lights with Siri. Ships with everything needed to get started, including a hub and remote. Easily expand your setup by adding extra dimmers around the house with these add-on kits. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Consider going with a low-tech remote control outlet solution, if you’re looking to save even further. These Etekcity plugs are perfect for those after a simple approach. You’ll lose the voice control but can still enjoy potential energy savings.

Lutron Caseta features:

Control your existing light bulbs (dimmable LEDs, incandescent and halogen) plus other connected devices easily from anywhere using the FREE Lutron app for iOS and Android

Schedule lights simply to turn on or off at specific times or at sunrise / sunset; schedules automatically adjust as seasons change, so no one ever comes home to a dark house

Lights can automatically adjust with changing seasons and Daylight Savings time

Works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Carrier Cor, Ecobee, the Google Assistant, Nest, Honeywell, Logitech, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos, Serena Shades and more

Connect up to 50 Lutron devices (Caseta dimmers, Serena shades and Pico remotes) using the Smart Bridge to expand to other rooms

Caseta in-wall dimmer installs easily in as little as 15 minutes and is an ideal solution, even for older homes, as it do not require a neutral wire

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!