HomeKit compatibility highlights Lutron’s Caseta Smart Dimmer Kit at $80 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Starter Kit with HomeKit control for $79.95 shipped. Also at Home Depot and Best Buy. That’s good for $20 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Instead of going with an add-on like Philips Hue take it to the next-level with an in-wall dimmer setup from Lutron. These switches are HomeKit compatible, so you can easily control existing lights with Siri. Ships with everything needed to get started, including a hub and remote. Easily expand your setup by adding extra dimmers around the house with these add-on kits. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Consider going with a low-tech remote control outlet solution, if you’re looking to save even further. These Etekcity plugs are perfect for those after a simple approach. You’ll lose the voice control but can still enjoy potential energy savings.
Lutron Caseta features:
- Control your existing light bulbs (dimmable LEDs, incandescent and halogen) plus other connected devices easily from anywhere using the FREE Lutron app for iOS and Android
- Schedule lights simply to turn on or off at specific times or at sunrise / sunset; schedules automatically adjust as seasons change, so no one ever comes home to a dark house
- Lights can automatically adjust with changing seasons and Daylight Savings time
- Works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Carrier Cor, Ecobee, the Google Assistant, Nest, Honeywell, Logitech, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos, Serena Shades and more
- Connect up to 50 Lutron devices (Caseta dimmers, Serena shades and Pico remotes) using the Smart Bridge to expand to other rooms
- Caseta in-wall dimmer installs easily in as little as 15 minutes and is an ideal solution, even for older homes, as it do not require a neutral wire
