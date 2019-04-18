Rock out w/ Marshall’s Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $258 (Save $40+), more from $70

Amazon offers Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $257.99 shipped. That knocks over $40 off the going rate, is the second lowest price drop we’ve seen and the best offer in months. For comparison, Best Buy has on sale for $277 right now. With over 20 hours of battery life, this speaker rocks a vintage design reminiscent of guitar amps and other retro audio gear. It doesn’t just stand out there though, as the Kilburn II can connect to multiple smartphones at once, feature multi-directional sound thanks to a Bluefin stereo sound system and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Also at Amazon is the Harman Kardon Allure Portable Portable Alexa-Activated Speaker for $69.95 shipped. Having just dropped from $155, that’s good for a 55% discount and is a match of our previous mention for the all-time low. Standout features here include 360-degree audio playback, 10-hour battery life and Alexa integration. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Note: It’ll be in stock on April 23rd.

And if you’re looking for something a little more affordable, you’ll be right at home with OontZ Angle 3 Stereo Splashproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $22 when clipping the on-page coupon. You won’t have an eye-catching design or built-in voice assistant support, but this speaker is about as good as they come for the price.

Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth Speaker features:

Take music wherever you go with this Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker. It produces clear midrange sound with deep, powerful bass, and it provides 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, so you can listen to playlists all day. This Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker has a solid metal grille for durability.

