Parrot’s $446 Anafi Quadcopter is ideal for aerial photography with a 4K HDR camera (Reg. $560)

BuyDig via Google Express offers the Parrot Anafi Quadcopter for $446.11 shipped when applying code APRDEAL10 at checkout. Normally selling for $560 at retailers like Amazon and B&H, that’s good for an over 20% discount, is $53 under our previous mention and is the best we’ve seen. Armed with a 4K camera, this drone is perfect for aerial photography and excels at capturing video thanks to a 180-degree gimbal. It also features an up to 25-minute runtime and weighs in at just over 11 ounces. Rated 3.8/5 stars from nearly 100 Amazon shoppers.

If you’re still an amateur drone pilot, consider opting for a more affordable option instead. At $46, the Syma X5C Quadcopter is a fantastic choice for earning your wings and even features a built-in camera for snapping photos.

Parrot Anafi Quadcopter features:

With the Anafi 4K Portable Drone from Parrot, you always have the ability to take stunning aerial videos and pictures. The ultra-compact and portable Anafi weighs a little over 11 oz and can fit into a backpack. It’s designed to unfold and start flying in less than three seconds. Once in the air, Anafi can take stunning 4K videos with 100 Mb/s bit rate, and 21MP HDR-enhanced still photos. Anafi features 3-axis image stabilization to help keep all your footage and pictures stable and clear. With the addition of a 180° gimbal, tracking A.I., and a host of photo modes, the Anafi can give you professional-quality results anytime, anywhere.

