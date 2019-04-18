Capturing moments and personalizing your home is a must. However, sometimes the hardest part of getting art and photographs that you love into your home is finding the right frame for it. A perfect way to showcase your favorite photos and memories is by choosing customizable frames. Whether you want to create a gallery wall or just add a few photos to a shelf, here are a few ways to display your memories and art. Head below to find these top of the line framing companies.

Framebridge

A framing company that I have personally used in the past is Framebridge. They’re inexpensive with prices starting at just $39 and have an array of styles to choose from. Even better, you can send your prints to them and they will send it back framed and Framebridge takes care of the shipping costs. I also love that they have a gallery wall section to let you see what it will look like in your own home.

Simply Framed

Another similar option to Framebrige is Simply Framed. This service is unique because they have collaborated with thousands of artists and photographers to give you one of a king images to display in your home. Even better, you can also frame your own images too. Prices start at $61 and vary per print.

Level Frames

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly framing option, Level Frames is a no-brainer. The prices start at just $39 and you can choose from either black or white mat and from three types of glazing. One of my favorite parts about Level Frames is that they have a specific section just for framed vinyl albums. Level Frames has an array of classics to choose from including the Beatles, Jonny Cash and more.

Pottery Barn

Wanting an luxurious option to display wedding photos, family portraits or vacation memories? Pottery Barn has an array of gorgeous frames to choose from. My top pick from Pottery Barn is the Acrylic Gallery Frames that start at $63. It features a modern look and its see through appearance will make a space feel larger.

However, a perfect frame option for a desk, dresser or shelf is the Marble Frames by Pottery Barn. These Marble Frames are not only timeless but very popular in home decor this season. It would make a beautiful statement to any space and would also make a great gift idea. Even better, the prices start at just $24.

Which framing company did you find most interesting? Let me know in the comments below. Finally, be sure to check out IKEA’s new outdoor furniture that has your patio ready for guests with prices from $57.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!