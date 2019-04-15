Summer will be here before we know it and IKEA has stepped up its game with a new line of outdoor furniture. Not only is the entire line affordable but it also looks very luxurious. Kick back on a patio, porch, balcony, or deck with this new collection of stunning furniture. Whether you’re looking for sofas, dining tables, chaises or ottomans this new line has it all. Head below to find our top picks from IKEA’s new outdoor patio furniture.

Outdoor Seating

Create an outdoor space you and your guests will enjoy with the SOLLERÖN 3-Seat Modular Sofa. It’s made of handwoven plastic rattan, that’s weather-resistant and looks very polished. This sofa also comes with cushions that can be machine washed, in case of spills. In my opinion, it looks high-end, (very similar to Pottery Barn’s Torrey Sofa for $1,899) and is priced at $580.

Another option if you’re looking to seat a party is the Solleron 4-seat Conversation Set that comes with a sofa, two chairs and an ottoman. This is a great set for hosting and it’s priced at $1,115. Also, if you’re in search of a more modern touch, the Havsten 4-Seat Conversation Set is identical with a more trendy look.

Dining Options

Host brunch or dinner with all of your friends and family with the APPLARO Table that sits up to eight guests. It also comes with six chairs and features a drop-leaf design that easily removes or extends depending on the occasion. This table is priced at $461 and you can easily pair it with the LJUSTERO Umbrella for a touch of shade in the summer. The umbrella includes an easy crank wheel opener and is priced at $89.

However, if you have a small space, such as a balcony patio the ASKHOLMEN Wall Table and Chairs is a perfect option. It’s small and can be folded up when not in use. Plus, it’s priced at only $57 and is weather-resistant.

Lounges

Soak up the sun with the BROMMO Chaise that has a budget-friendly priced tag of just $60. It features a luxurious wood look and woven details that add comfort. It also easily folds up to store when not in use or to take with you to the beach or pool.

Finally, the GARO Hammock is a wonderful addition to any patio and will be a great relaxation piece for just $110. This hammock even has a small pouch to store books or magazines for easy access.

Which piece from this new collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, check out Target’s Opalhouse New Spring Collection looks like Anthropologie with prices from $2.

