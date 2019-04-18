TP-Link’s Alexa and Assistant-enabled Dimmable Light Bulb falls to $15 Prime shipped (25% off)

Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa LB110 Smart LED Light Bulb for $14.89 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $20, that’s good for an over 25% discount, is the best we’ve seen in months and comes within $0.50 of the Amazon all-time low. Similarly to TP-Link’s entire line of Kasa smart home accessories, this LED bulb works without a hub. This standalone design also allows it to work with Alexa and Assistant right out of the box. Other standout features include up to 800 lumens of brightness alongside dimming abilities. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 1,770 customers.

If you’d prefer to bring color lighting into your smart home, TP-Link’s Kasa KL130 LED Bulb sells for under $40. Or should you rather bring voice control to another appliance, like your coffee maker, consider grabbing this best-selling Kasa Smart Plug at $17.

TP-Link Kasa LB110 Smart LED Light Bulb features:

Kasa Smart’s WiFi light bulb has an expansive dimming range. Set the right brightness for any mood or activity. Turn your smart bulb to full brightness to get your kids up in the morning or dim it enough for them to fall asleep at night. Control your Kasa Smart WiFi LED Light Bulb from anywhere with Kasa Smart app. Set schedules around your routine, or group all of your smart bulbs together for unified control. You can even use simple voice commands with an Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana to turn your smart light bulbs on/off or dim them to set the mood.

