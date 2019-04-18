Twelve South’s MagicBridge keeps your Apple Keyboard & Trackpad together: $25 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South MagicBridge for $24.99 Prime shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. If you own a Magic Keyboard and Trackpad 2, this accessory from Twelve South is an excellent way to take your desk’s tidiness and organization to the next level. It pairs your Apple peripherals together, allowing them to move parallel while ensuring your workspace always looks its best. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Oh, and be sure to swing by our deal post from this morning covering Twelve South’s HiRise MacBook Stand.

Speaking from experience, it can be very easy to forget to top off your Magic Keyboard and Trackpad. This is why I have Amazon’s Retractable Lightning Cable. It’s a cinch to pull it when a charge is needed then retract when finished. Just like MagicBridge, this cable allows me reduce clutter and also eliminate some productivity hindrances.

Twelve South MagicBridge features:

Organizes desk and creates a tidy two-in-one combo

Holds trackpad on either left or right of keyboard

Easy access to power switches and Lightning ports for charging

Works with Apple Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad 2 (not included)

