iTunes launches $10 Marvel film sale: Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man, Iron Man, many more

Following Tuesday’s big Disney movie sale, iTunes is back with a new promotion this morning highlighting popular Marvel films under $10. In most instances this is good for 50% off the regular going rate with roughly half of the titles at a new all-time low price. Each of these titles will become a permanent addition to your library. Head below for all our top picks.

Notable deals from iTunes Marvel sale:

Don’t forget, Amazon still has a $5 movie sale going with notable films like Tommy Boy, Clerks, Into the Wild, Under Siege and many more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!