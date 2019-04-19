Trying to figure out what to get a loved one for Mother’s Day? Perfume is such a great option and there are loads of top brands that just released new fragrances. Whether you’re looking for a fragrance that reminds you of the beach or a field of flowers, there is a scent for you. Head below to find our top five fragrance options for Mother’s Day, which prices starting at just $40.

Bobbi Brown

Just in time for summer, Bobbi Brown has a new limited-edition Beach Fragrance and Body Set that’s just $75. The set includes a parfum spray, hand and body lotion, as well as a body scrub. Even better, you get a super cute beach tote too. This scent is very beachy with notes of sand jasmine, sea spray and mandarin.

Tiffany & Co.

Looking for a floral scent? Tiffany just recreated its signature scent and its to die for. The packaging is stunning and also comes with a pretty blue box to be opened. The name of the scent is called Sheer Eau de Toilette and prices start at $90. Givaudan perfumer Daniela Andrierthe states that this scent is playful yet elegant. Top notes to this perfume are black currant, rose, mandarine and iris.

Bath & Body Works

If you need a budget-friendly option that smells great, Bath and Body Works just launched a new perfume called “Gingham”. The new fragrance comes in all of your favorite Bath and Body Works personal care products and smells of freesia, citrus, and violet. It also comes in adorable spring packaging all with a gingham design. Plus, it’s priced at just $40.

Jo Malone

Jo Malone is a very popular perfume due to its light scent options that aren’t too heavy and are usually gender neutral. For spring, Jo Malone has launched three new perfumes that come in beautiful pastel bottles called the Blossom Collection. Created with fashion-influencer Paola Alberdi, the three scents are called Frangipani Cologne, Orange Blossom, and Star Magnolia. Each perfume is a limited-edition and are all floral, fresh smells, which is perfect for spring. Prices for this line range from $70 to $140.

Burberry

Finally, Burberry just released a luxurious perfume called Her Blossom. Designed with the mind of french spring days in the park, this new scent features notes of peony, pink peppercorn, musk and mandarin. It also comes in an elegant bottle with a unique top nozzle that is on the left side. You can pick up this new line of fragrance for $70.

Which fragrance are you most interested in? Let us know in the comments below.

