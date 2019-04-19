Nanoleaf HomeKit Canvas Smarter Kit drops to lowest price at $200, Rhythm Kit $180, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers the Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit for $199.99 shipped. Usually selling for $250, it just recently dropped to $229. Today’s offer knocks off an additional $29, bringing the total savings up to 20% and dropping the price to an all-time low. Headlined by HomeKit support, these multicolor lights can be reconfigured into a variety of patterns. What makes the Canvas lights stand out from the company’s other releases is a square design alongside reacting to touch. Rated 3.8/5 stars, and I personally find Nanoleaf’s latest lights to be a charming and unique addition to any smart home. Head below for more.

Also in today’s sale is the Nanoleaf Rhythm Smarter Kit at $179.99. That’s nearly $50 off the usual $229 price tag and one of the best deals we’ve seen this year. HomeKit support makes the cut here as well, but rather than a square design, these lights sport a triangular form-factor.

Another unique way to add some ambient lighting to your smart home is with the LIFX Beam Smart Light. This modular HomeKit device sticks to your wall and features a various lighting patterns for a unique look.

Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit features:

The Nanoleaf Canvas is a light that connects to and delights the senses – playing on sight, sound and touch for a lighting experience that goes beyond mere function. It’s a plug and play light that makes life easier right out of the box. Its edge-lit design, LEGO-like setup, built-in Rhythm technology for real-time music sync, touch and voice control across platforms, transforms your home from smart to intelligent. The Nanoleaf Canvas’ special attention to aesthetics makes it a standalone piece of art that is also the most technologically advanced smart lighting available today.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!