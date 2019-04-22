Amazon is currently offering Apple’s official iPhone XS Max Leather Case in Saddle Brown for $39.95 shipped. Normally selling for $49 direct from Apple, that’s good for a nearly 20% discount, is a new Amazon low and one of the overall best prices we’ve tracked on this style. This case upgrades your iPhone’s style by wrapping it in genuine leather. Machined aluminum buttons round out the design, which are finished to complement the leather’s look. While you can get more affordable leather cases at Amazon, none will be as perfect of a fit for your handset as Apple’s official version.

If you’re fine ditching the first-party route and opting for a more affordable option, the OtterBox STRADA SERIES iPhone XS Max case is only $30. That’s 25% less than Apple’s official option, but still brings a leather design to your iPhone. And should you not need a name-brand at all, Amazon has a variety of well-reviewed leather cases from under $15 you can pick up instead.

Apple iPhone XS Max Leather Case features:

These Apple-designed cases fit snugly over the curves of your iPhone without adding bulk. They’re made from specially tanned and finished European leather, so the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The machined aluminium buttons match the finish of your leather case, while a microfiber lining inside helps protect your iPhone. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

