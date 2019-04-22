Smartphone Accessories: AmazonBasics Nylon Braided MFi Lightning Cable $7, more

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Nylon Braided Lightning Cable in Rose Gold for $7.07 Prime shipped. Free shipping is available on orders over $25. Normally selling for $10, that saves you just under 30% and drops the price to within cents of the Amazon all-time low. This MFi-certified Lightning cable measures three feet long and is comprised of a durable braided nylon. That makes it a fantastic option for use on-the-go. Plus, it even matches the rest of your Rose Gold-finished Apple products. Over 9,100 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Keep your devices charged and ready to go with the speed and convenience of the Samsung Fast Wireless Charging Pad. It features a slick, attractive look in a lightweight, portable design. This Samsung wireless charging pad features Adaptive Fast Charging. This allows you to quickly give battery power to your Galaxy smartphones and other Qi-compatible devices. There is no need to plug your device into a wall charger or USB port. You don’t even need to remove your smartphone cover. Whether you’re at the office or a hotel away from home, this Samsung charging pad helps ensure you always stay connected. It’s available in multiple stylish colors.

