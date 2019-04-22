Eve’s new HomeKit-enabled Energy Strip gets first price drop to $90 shipped for Earth Day

To celebrate Earth Day, Eve Systems via Amazon offers its new HomeKit-enabled Energy Strip for $89.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $100, today’s price drop is the very first offer we’ve seen and is a new Amazon all-time low. With three individually-controllable outlets, the Eve Energy Strip works over Wi-Fi without a hub and integrates with HomeKit for Siri voice control and more. It also monitors power consumption, allowing you to keep tabs on how much energy specific appliances are using. Ratings are still coming in, but Eve is well-reviewed overall. You can also get a more in-depth look in our announcement coverage.

Should you not require three outlets in a single power strip, consider the Eve Energy Smart Plug at $45 instead. It works over Bluetooth rather than Wi-Fi and brings the same HomeKit support and power consumption monitoring into the mix.

And for additional ways to help cut back your electric bill, check out our four favorite energy-saving HomeKit devices.

Eve Energy Strip features:

Power users rejoice. With Eve Energy Strip, individually control three outlets with the app or Siri. Put devices on autopilot. Rest assured that your appliances are safeguarded by overcurrent, overvoltage, and surge protection. Plus track their combined power consumption. Equipped with cutting-edge Apple HomeKit technology, and crafted to absolute perfection, Eve Energy Strip connects directly to your Wi-Fi network without a bridge. And never sends your private data to a cloud.

