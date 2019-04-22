Bring Gloomhaven home at the best price we’ve seen in 2019 at $98 + more board games from $5

Amazon offers the Gloomhaven board game for $98 shipped. Regularly around $130, this is a buck under our February mention and the best price we’ve tracked for this massive 20-pound board game at Amazon since Black Friday 2018, when it hit an all-time low of $96. Described as being similar to a “Choose Your Own Adventure” book, Gloomhaven features over 100 hours of playable content. It’s not terribly often we see it fall below $100, so consider picking this up today if you need to revamp your weekly game nights. Rated 4.5/5 stars. It that doesn’t interest you, we have more deals on board and tabletop games below.

Gloomhaven:

Players will take on the role of a wandering mercenary with their own special set of skills and their own reasons for traveling to this remote corner of the world. Players must work together out of necessity to clear out menacing dungeons and forgotten ruins. In the process they will enhance their abilities with experience and loot, discover new locations to explore and plunder, and expand an ever-branching story fueled by the decisions they make.

