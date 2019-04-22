Today’s Best Game Deals: SOULCALIBUR VI $20, 15% off Xbox Gift Cards, No Man’s Sky $30, more

- Apr. 22nd 2019 9:30 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy offers SOULCALIBUR VI for PS4 and Xbox One at $19.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the delivery fee. Normally selling for $40, that’s good for a $20 discount and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. You can also step up to the Collector’s Edition bundle for $89.99, scoring you a savings of $60. In both cases, today’s offers are some of the best we’ve seen to date. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Microsoft Xbox gift cards, No Man’s Sky, and many more.

