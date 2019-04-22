Today’s Best Game Deals: SOULCALIBUR VI $20, 15% off Xbox Gift Cards, No Man’s Sky $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy offers SOULCALIBUR VI for PS4 and Xbox One at $19.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the delivery fee. Normally selling for $40, that’s good for a $20 discount and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. You can also step up to the Collector’s Edition bundle for $89.99, scoring you a savings of $60. In both cases, today’s offers are some of the best we’ve seen to date. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Microsoft Xbox gift cards, No Man’s Sky, and many more.
More game/console deals:
- $25 Microsoft Xbox Gift Card: $21 | Rakuten
- w/ code SAVE15
- $50 Microsoft Xbox Gift Card: $42.50 | Rakuten
- w/ code SAVE15
- $100 Microsoft Xbox Gift Card: $85 | Rakuten
- w/ code SAVE15
- No Man’s Sky Xbox One: $30 (Reg. $50) | Target
- DiRT Rally 2.0 PS4: $37 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Dead or Alive 6: $30 (Reg. $60) | Newegg
- w/ code EMCTYVT36
- XCOM 2 Collection PS4: $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Collection: $25 (Reg. $50) | PlayStation Store
- Jupiter & Mars: $24 (Reg. $35) | PlayStation Store
- Rocket League Ultimate (Switch): $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Mad Max: $6.50 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: $24 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- DOOM: $16 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Devil May Cry 5 $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 $19 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $37 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- COD Black Ops III Zombie $13 (Reg. $30+) | Walmart
- Also matched on PS4
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Borderlands Pre-Sequel Ultra HD Texture FREE | Microsoft
- Borderlands 2 Ultra HD Texture FREE | Microsoft
- Borderlands Handsome Ultra HD Texture FREE | Sony PSN
- Resident Evil 2 on PS4 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
