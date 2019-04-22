Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Earth 3D, Rusty Lake, Photo Scanner Plus, more

- Apr. 22nd 2019 9:57 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Earth 3D, Rusty Lake, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Monster Park – AR Dino World: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: G30: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Modern Magic 8 Ball: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iDoyle Sherlock Holmes: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow iC: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allen Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iWheel Decision Maker Decide: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Roots: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Paradise: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Hotel: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Photo Scanner Plus: $5 (Reg. $10)

iPad: Sable Maze Twelve Fears HD: $3 (Reg. $7)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Chiro Board Review: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Yoink – Improved Drag and Drop: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2019 Mobile: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Roterra – Flip the Fairytale: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Marble Age: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bronze Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Extreme Agenda: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Epica Camera Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My School Avatar: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Groove Rider GR-16: $10 (Reg. $19)

iOS Universal: Poison-202 Vintage Synthesizer: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Atom Run: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: NanoStudio 2: $12 (Reg. $25)

