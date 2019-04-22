Sun Joe’s 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer hits new Amazon low at $116 (Reg. $160)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Sun Joe SPX3001 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer for $115.99 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $160, that’s good for an over $40 discount and is the best price we’ve seen it fetch at Amazon. This pressure washer from Sun Joe can deliver 2,030 PSI, making it a more than capable option for cleaning off patios, outdoor furniture and more. Included alongside the 25-foot house are several different nozzle attachments and a 40.6-fluid ounce detergent tank. Best of all, this option ditches gas or oil for a simpler, all-electric design. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,200 shoppers.

Should you need more range on this pressure washer, use your savings to pick up a 50-foot AmazonBasics Outdoor Extension Cord for $17. Pairing the two together will ensure you can clean just about any part of your home.

Sun Joe 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer features:

The Sun Joe SPX3001 generates up to 2030 PSI of water pressure and 1.76 GPM of water flow to remove road tar, tree sap and insect splats from cars, grease deposits from concrete, heavy mildew, oil and rust stains, caked on mud and more. Other premium features on the SPX3001 include an onboard hose reel, a 20-foot high pressure hose and 35-foot power cord, garden hose adaptor and TSS (Total Stop System) trigger that automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!