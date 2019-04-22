Score a four-pack of Tile Mate Item Finders for $60 and get a FREE Google Home Mini ($110 value)

Target is currently offering a four-pack of Tile Mate Item Finders bundled with a Google Home Mini for $59.99 shipped. The Home Mini will automatically be added to your cart. While the Tile trackers usually sell for $60 by themselves, the added value of the Assistant speaker saves you $50. Today’s offer matches our previous mention and is one of the best values we’ve seen all-time. Tile’s latest Mate trackers feature a waterproof design as well as a 300-foot range, 100 feet more than that of the company’s other options. Plus with a replaceable battery, you won’t have to buy new item finders once the one-year of battery life runs out. Tile Mate carries a 4.6/5 star rating from 700 customers.

The added Google Home Mini value makes the four-pack much more appealing than pretty much any other Tile bundle out there. Though if you’re looking to keep tabs on your wallet’s location, the Tile Slim is $27.50 at Amazon and a must-have way to make sure you never lose it.

Terms and conditions:

Choose a free Google Home Mini – Smart Speaker with Google Assistant when you buy a Tile Mate (2018) 4pk – White. Discount applied at checkout. Not valid on previous orders. Lowest-priced item will be free. Add all items to cart to receive discount. Offer excludes items sold & shipped by Target +™ Partners. Quantities limited. Discount not applicable to gift wrap, tax, or shipping and handling charges. If a qualifying item in your order is returned, refund value will be reduced by the prorated discount amount of the item. Pricing, promotions and availability may vary by location and on Target.com. Offer expires 4/27/2019 at 11:59pm PT.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!