Microsoft’s Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard Bundle falls to lowest price in over a year: $70 (30% off)

Amazon offers the Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Desktop Keyboard and Mouse for $69.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available as part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day. Normally selling for closer to $100, that’s good for a 30% discount and drops the price to the best we’ve seen in well over a year. This computer peripheral bundle pairs Microsoft’s keyboard with a mouse and numberpad. All of the accessories connect to your computer thanks to a 2.4Ghz low latency adapter and sport ergonomic designs to help with fatigue from long sessions of use. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 725 shoppers.

Those looking to replace just their existing mouse with a more ergonomic version will be right at home with Anker’s Wireless Vertical Mouse at $20. This highly-rated peripheral was designed to help with minimizing hand and arm strain, making it a notable way to upgrade your workstation.

Don’t forget to swing by today’s Amazon Gold Box, which is discounting everything from routers and networking gear to hard drives and more.

Microsoft Sculpt Keyboard bundle features:

This wireless keyboard and mouse are designed to encourage good hand and wrist posture. The keyboard has a split dome shape to fit the curve of your hands, and the mouse’s raised design allows you to keep your wrist in a more comfortable, natural position.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!