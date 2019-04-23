Amazon’s Mac + PC Accessory sale starts at $10: Deals on SanDisk, Seagate, TP-Link, many more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering deals on popular Mac and PC accessories starting at $10. You’ll find deals on popular brands like SanDisk, TP-Link, Razer, Netgear and many more in this sale. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Our top pick is the Razer Nommo Gaming Speakers for $79.99, which is down from its usual $100 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This speaker system fits in beautiful with Razer’s RGB lineup that we recently explored. Aside from a 2.0-channel design, it sports two USB ports for added connectivity. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Other notable deals in today’s Gold Box include:

Razer Nommo Speakers feature:

Powerful audio can completely immerse you in experience, bringing games, movies and music to life. With optimized drivers built for full range sound and extreme clarity, the Razer Nommo takes you to a new dimension that blurs the line between fiction and reality. The Razer Nommo is designed for gamers who want to flood their rooms with the sounds of their favorite games, music and movies. With custom woven glass fiber 3-inch drivers, a wide sound field with high positional accuracy, dedicated rear-facing firing bass ports and bass control with automatic gain control technology, you have the ultimate in power and versatility.

