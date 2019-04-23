Mother’s Day is right around the corner and if you’re looking for a gift idea Nordstrom offers the best of the best. In case you missed it, last week we covered new fragrances for Mother’s Day (find our guide here). However, when it comes to Mother’s Day gift ideas Nordstrom has everything you could be looking for. Whether you’re wanting something luxurious or under $25, this list has it all. Show your loved one how much they mean to you with these fun gifts from Nordstrom. Even better, all of our top picks are under $50 and Nordstrom ships for free.

Beauty

If your loved one is fond of makeup, we’ve found a perfect palette for her. Anastasia Beverly Hills has a new eyeshadow palette for summer called Riviera. Filled with 14 beautiful shades for summer and a mixture of matte and metallic color options. It also comes with a dual sided brush for use. This palette lets you create neutral or bright looks depending on the occasion and it’s priced at just $45. Plus, you receive a gift with purchase.

If you haven’t heard of BeautyBio, it’s all the rave this season and the Minis 4-Step Multivitamin A.M. Starter Set is a great way to try out the new collection. It’s priced at just $30 and comes in beautiful packaging. In this set you will find a cleanser, daily intensive serum, bright eyes illuminator peels and a hydrating serum. It also comes in a clear plastic bag that’s great for traveling.

Clothing

Give the gift of comfort with a new set of pajamas that your Mother can lounge in. One of our favorite pairs from Nordstrom for this Spring is the Make + Model Game Pajamas. This set is priced at $49 and is available in three fun spring color options. These pajamas are also great for spring with a long sleeve shirt in case it gets chilly at night paired with matching shorts.

However if you’re looking a a lighter option for warm weather the Room Service Short Pajamas are also adorable and have a fun ruffle detail too. This style is also priced at $49.

Home

One gift idea, which is my favorite from the list, is a Hydro Flask. The Skyline 25-ounce Bottle is a great option to keep your drink hot or cold for hours. This insulated bottle is leakproof and has an easy pouring nozzle. I also love the sleek shape of this bottle and will provide little bulk while traveling. This Hydro Flask comes in four color options and is priced at $45.

Jewelry

Finally, a popular Mother’s Day gift idea is jewelry and Nordstrom has an array of options under $50. However Kendra Scott’s Elisa Birthstone Necklace is a standout and it’s priced at $50. This delicate necklace will look great with t-shirts, dresses and more. It also features a personalized touch with the birthstone pendant.

Which Mother’s Day gift idea from Nordstrom is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!