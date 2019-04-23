If you’re an Xbox gamer like me, you’ve likely done some searching for the best gaming headset. I’ve tried quite a few, and haven’t really landed on one that I absolutely love. The SteelSeries Arctis 9X could be that headset, as it was just announced by the company.

I have an Arctis 7 for my PlayStation 4 Pro, but on the Xbox side, this could take the cake. With built-in Xbox Wireless technology, pairing is simple, and the simultaneous Bluetooth connection lets you mix audio from another device while also staying connected to your Xbox.

Nomad Base Station

SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless Xbox Headset

SteelSeries finally has brought one of its best headset designs to the Xbox with many of its beloved features. With the Xbox Wireless, there’s no cables or dongle required to use this headset. Just hit the button, pair, and you’re ready to go.

ClearCast mic, simultaneous Bluetooth, 20-hour battery

SteelSeries brought its ClearCast noise-canceling microphone to Xbox with the Arctis 9X headset. This gives you natural-sounding clarity and is even Discord certified, letting you know that your team commands will be crystal clear.

The simultaneous Bluetooth connection is probably one of my favorite features. You’ll be able to connect another device to the SteelSeries Arctis 9 when in-game and use a built-in audio mixer to meld the two together. That means you can pipe in your own music from your smartphone or computer and mix it with the in-game audio, allowing you to create a custom gameplay experience.

With the added Bluetooth on this headset, you’ll also be able to bring it with you on-the-go and use it to listen to tunes on your smartphone. If you love how the headset sounds, and with SteelSeries’ signature soundscape of Arctis, you’re bound to enjoy these for both gaming and music.

Another feature that I love is the battery life. Have you ever been in the middle of a game and had a controller or headset die? It’s the worst, but the SteelSeries Arctis 9 offers best-in-class 20-hours of battery life, making sure you’re ready for any length gaming session.

You’re also going to get immensely immersive Windows Sonic Spacial Audio with the SteelSeries Arctis 9. This means that you’ll lose yourself in the game as every minor detail is heard in crystal clarity through this native audio engine. You’ll have a leg up on the competition, and be ready to take your next Apex Legends win with the SteelSeries Arctis 9.

Pricing and availability

The SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless Xbox Gaming Headset is available now for $199.99 at SteelSeries’ website or GameStop.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!