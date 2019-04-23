Today only, Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro from $1,880 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $2,399+)

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.2GHz/16GB/256GB for $1,879.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. It originally sold for $2,399 and Apple currently charges just over $2,000 for a refurbished model. B&H lists it at $2,179 in new condition. Step up to the 512GB model for $100 more. Apple’s latest MacBook Pro sports a 2.2GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB internal SSD. Includes four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch Bar, Touch ID and more. Includes a one-year warranty.

Put your savings to work and grab a USB-C hub to connect all of your legacy devices. This AmazonBasics hub delivers four extra ports and offers data-transfer speeds up to 5Gbps. Great for connecting hard drives, printers and various other peripherals.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 Six-Core

16GB of 2400 MHz RAM | 256GB SSD

15.4″ 2880 x 1800 Retina Display

AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU (4GB GDDR5)

True Tone Technology

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0

Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor

4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports

Force Touch Trackpad

macOS

