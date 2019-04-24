Equip your workstation with a new monitor: Dell 27-inch 1440p $470 (22% off), more from $380

Amazon is currently offering the Dell S2716DG 27-inch 1440p Monitor for $469.99 shipped. Normally selling for $600, that’s good for a $130 discount, is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve seen in well over a year. This monitor features a G-Sync-enabled 27-inch panel alongside a 144Hz refresh rate. Plus it’s well-equipped on the I/O end of things, rocking HDMI as well as DisplayPort and a four-port USB 3.0 hub. It carries a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Dell S2716DG 27-inch 1440p Monitor features:

Experience sharp and undistorted moving images with NVIDIA G-SyncTM and refresh rate at 144 Hz for sharp, jitter-free graphics that drastically reduce motion blur. Enjoy incredibly swift and responsive gameplay with minimum input lag at an extremely rapid 1ms panel response time. Enjoy vivid edge-to-edge gameplay with the new Dell 27 Gaming Monitor, equipped with crisp QHD resolution (2560 x 1440)– that’s 3.68 million pixels – giving you close to two times more details on screen than Full HD.

