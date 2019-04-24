Monoprice’s $79 Adjustable Dual Monitor Mount reclaims used desk space (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Monoprice Gas-Spring Adjustable Dual Monitor Desk Mount for $79.10 shipped. While it normally sells for $100, it is currently on sale for $90 at Monoprice. That’s good for a 20% discount and drops the price to the lowest we’ve seen at Amazon. Monoprice’s mount connects to your desk with a single bracket, allowing you to elevate two different monitors with a minimalist design. Each arm of this mount can support up to 34-inch displays, and features a full range of motion. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For comparison, a single-armed gas-spring AmazonBasics Monitor Mount sells for $100. If you’re looking to ditch the more premium design, this Height Adjustable Single Monitor Stand is only $26. And if you’re not a fan of mounting your display at all, consider Amazon’s $20 Adjustable Monitor Stand instead. It elevates your monitor to eye level, but doesn’t offer the perk of clearing off your desk.

Monoprice Adjustable Dual Monitor Mount features:

Monoprice Gas-Spring Adjustable Articulating Monitor Arms let you place your LCD displays wherever you want them. Suspending the monitor up off your desk, the arm reduces desktop clutter and frees up valuable desk space. Even better, the counterbalanced gas-spring arm lets you easily adjust the monitor to the most comfortable position, helping reduce strain on your neck, shoulders, and eyes. The Gas-Spring Adjustable Articulating Monitor Arm enables endless monitor adjustment and smooth movement in any direction, including height up and down, extension / retraction forward and back, monitor tilt, swivel, and rotation for ideal ergonomic alignment. And unlike the competition, our mounting arms are rated for large monitors including most 34″ models, making it perfect for any home or office.

