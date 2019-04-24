Schlage’s Connect Z-Wave Smart Lock is down to $179 (Reg. $270) + up to 40% off more from $54

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off a selection of smart locks, deadbolts and more starting at $54 shipped. One of the more notable discounts from the selection falls to the Schlage Century Connect Z-Wave Smart Lock with Lever Handleset for $179. Normally selling for closer to $270 at Amazon, that’s $20 under our previous mention and one of the best prices we’ve seen. This Z-Wave lock integrates with a variety of smart home ecosystems for smartphone and voice control. Plus, it also features a keypad, offering yet another way to ditch your keys. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,000 customers. Shop the rest of the sale here for more.

Want to pair Schlage’s smart lock with your Alexa-enabled setup? A great use of your savings is to pick up Samsung’s third-generation SmartThings Hub. It makes a perfect addition to your voice-controlled home, bringing dedicated Z-Wave as well as Zigbee control and more into the mix.

Prefer HomeKit control? Or maybe direct Alexa integration is a must. Regardless, our roundup of best smart locks feature options at every budget for your Siri, Alexa or Z-Wave-enabled smart home from August, Schlage and more.

Schlage Century Connect Z-Wave Smart Lock features:

Control your home from anywhere with the Schlage Century Satin Nickel Connect Smart Lock with Alarm and Latitude Lever Handle set. It combines advanced features and compatibility with your home automation system, freeing you from the hassles of keys. The Latitude lever has clean lines and rectangular features, offering a crisp perspective on minimalist design, while the Century handle set is chic with a delicate, slightly curved shape. The lock is especially popular when wrapped in our versatile Satin Nickel finish. Plus, it’s been designed and tested with strength and durability in mind.

