The latest Apple AirPods hit Amazon all-time low at $140 shipped (Reg. $159)

Amazon offers the latest Apple AirPods for $139.99 with the standard case. That’s good for $19 off the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve seen. We’ve previously only detailed offers at Costco, which of course require a membership. Note: currently ships May 7th. The latest Apple AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include the new H1 chip for fast wireless pairing. They are already a #1 best-seller at Amazon and we loved them in our hands-on review.
Save nearly 50% and go with Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds instead. You’ll miss out on iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s a lot to like here. Check out our hands-on review for more details.
Apple AirPods feature:
- Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri” or setting up double-tap
- Designed by Apple
- Double-tap to play or skip forward
- Charges quickly in the case
- Seamless switching between devices
- Provides More Than 24 Hours of Listening Time
- 15 Minutes of Charge Time Provide up to 3 Hours of Listening Time
- Wireless Charging
- Compatible with 1st or 2nd Generation AirPods
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!