It’s been a busy start to February for Anker, which officially released its new Powerhouse 200 portable generator earlier this week. Now we’re getting our first look at the brand’s 100W PowerPort Atom PD 4. While that’s a mouthful of a name, this new desktop charger is definitely worth checking out and may be worth your money. It’s designed to be a one-stop charging solution for all of your gear, including MacBooks, which can charge at full speed. Head below for full details.

Anker PowerPort Atom PD 4: An all-in-one charger

Anker’s ever-expanding lineup of smartphone accessories is getting a little bit bigger. The brand first arrived on the scene with its desktop chargers years ago, a product category that’s been a hit with our readers ever since. Anker’s latest iteration brings together all of its most popular chargers into a one-stop location for your MacBook, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles and more.

With the rise of USB-C, which has been pioneered by Android manufacturers and more recently Apple, there are more compatible devices on the market than ever before. Anker is answering that call with its new PowerPort Atom PD 4 that features dual USB-C PD ports along with a pair of USB-A ports.

Charge up to 2 laptops or USB-C tablets, and 2 smartphones or other devices at the same time with a record-breaking 100W of charging power.

Overall, this charger will support up to 100W of charging power, making it a suitable companion for the latest MacBooks. It will also pair nicely with Nintendo Switch and other USB-C gear like Android smartphones. Like all dual port chargers, these speeds will be reduced when multiple devices are attached.

Two USB-A ports provide up to 2.4A charging speeds. That’s not breaking news by any means, but the inclusion for legacy devices is certainly appreciated.

The new Anker PowerPort Atom PD 4 is now listed today at Amazon for $100. It has been going in and out of stock throughout the day, so check back regularly.

9to5Toys’ Take

No surprise here that Anker is continuing to increase its already robust offerings in 2019. USB-C has seen a huge rise in popularity over the last two years, and users need a place to charge their things. Anker already had a few desktop chargers on the market that offered USB-C. But putting two compatible ports in one location really answers the call in 2019.

That said, I think the $100 price tag is going to be a turn-off for many. Look for this charger to be discounted within the coming months as Anker does a great job of offering sale prices regularly. At $60 to $75, this is a no-brainer purchase if you’re regularly charging multiple devices.

Buy Anker PowerPort Atom PD 4 Desktop Charger today