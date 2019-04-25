Apple Magic Mouse 2 delivers gesture control and more for $67 (Reg. $79, Amazon all-time low)

Amazon offers the Apple Magic Mouse 2 in Silver for $66.83 shipped. That’s down from the regular $79 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. It’s also the best offer we’re seeing from competing retailers by $5 to $10. Apple’s Magic Mouse 2 delivers a whole new level of functionality to your Mac with a completely rechargeable battery via Lightning cable and built-in gesture support. The Multi-Touch surface lets you call up various commands with a swipe of your finger.

Prefer Logitech? Go with the MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse for $50, which features a number of notable next-level controls. Up to 70 days of battery life keeps the action going. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Apple Magic Mouse 2 features:

Magic Mouse 2 is completely rechargeable, so you’ll eliminate the use of traditional batteries.

It’s lighter, has fewer moving parts thanks to its built-in battery and continuous bottom shell, and has an optimized foot design — all helping Magic Mouse 2 track easier and move with less resistance across your desk.

And the Multi-Touch surface allows you to perform simple gestures such as swiping between web pages and scrolling through documents.

Magic Mouse 2 is ready to go right out of the box and pairs automatically with your Mac.

