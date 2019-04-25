Your choice of Apple Watch sport bands w/ case for $6 Prime shipped in various colors

BRG Tech (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Apple Watch Band and Case in various styles for $5.99 Prime shipped when promo code XYDF9RNE is applied during checkout. That’s good for $5 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. With your choice of colors and a bundled case, this is a nice Apple Watch band deal that delivers new style to your wrist. Made from “soft TPU with a durable case,” it’s perfect for delivering a new look to your wrist. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 730 Amazon reviewers.

BRG Tech Apple Watch Bands feature:

Soft TPU and durable case protects all corners and sides of your Watch. You can use the Case with the Band comes with, Band only, or the Case with any other band

Compatible Models: Compatible with Apple Watch Series 4/Series 3 / Series 2 / Series 1,suitable size 38mm/40mm/42mm/44mm

Alternative: Choose from new attractive colors of Protective Case and Sport Band to change your Watch in different style, perfect for daily and nightly wear, during workouts and beyond

18 MONTHS WARRANTY: BRG stands behind the quality of everything we sell, we would definitely address our customer queries and find alternatives to make sure that your issues stands resolved

