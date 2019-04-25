Your choice of Apple Watch sport bands w/ case for $6 Prime shipped in various colors

- Apr. 25th 2019 9:00 am ET

0

BRG Tech (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Apple Watch Band and Case in various styles for $5.99 Prime shipped when promo code XYDF9RNE is applied during checkout. That’s good for $5 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. With your choice of colors and a bundled case, this is a nice Apple Watch band deal that delivers new style to your wrist. Made from “soft TPU with a durable case,” it’s perfect for delivering a new look to your wrist. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 730 Amazon reviewers.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for more styles to fit any look. You’ll find deals from $5 on various brands, plus leather, sport and nylon finishes.

BRG Tech Apple Watch Bands feature:

  • Soft TPU and durable case protects all corners and sides of your Watch. You can use the Case with the Band comes with, Band only, or the Case with any other band
  • Compatible Models: Compatible with Apple Watch Series 4/Series 3 / Series 2 / Series 1,suitable size 38mm/40mm/42mm/44mm
  • Alternative: Choose from new attractive colors of Protective Case and Sport Band to change your Watch in different style, perfect for daily and nightly wear, during workouts and beyond
  • 18 MONTHS WARRANTY: BRG stands behind the quality of everything we sell, we would definitely address our customer queries and find alternatives to make sure that your issues stands resolved

