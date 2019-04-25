Bundle four Tile Mate Item Finders with a third generation Echo Dot for $60 ($110 value)

Best Buy is currently offering a four-pack of Tile Mate Item Finders bundled with a third generation Echo Dot for $59.98 shipped. In order to lock in the discount, you’ll need to add both items to your cart. Typically, purchasing both the Tile trackers alongside the Alexa speaker would run you $110, with today’s offer matching our previous mention. Rocking a 300-foot range, replaceable batteries and more, Tile’s latest trackers make sure you’ll never have to wonder where your backpack or keys are again. And with Alexa integration, you’ll be able to locate them with your voice. Tile Mate carries a 4.6/5 star rating from 700 customers.

Value-wise, you won’t find another Tile pack that’s as compelling an offer as today’s bundle. Though if you’re looking to keep tabs on your wallet’s location, a great use of your savings would be to grab the Tile Slim for $27.50 at Amazon.

If you’d rather bring home a Google Home Mini alongside the Tile four-pack, you won’t want to miss out on this deal.

Tile Mate features:

Find missing items right away with this four-pack of Tile Mate Bluetooth trackers. Alexa Amazon and Google Assistant support provide easier control, and each tracker’s built-in button lets you ring a misplaced paired phone on silent mode. Receive notifications via these Tile Mate Bluetooth trackers’ companion app when other users detect your lost belongings .

