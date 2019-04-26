Over the last few decades many have aspired to have large homes that offer every possible amenity. This has led many to forget just how simple life can actually be. It is quite simple to take into account when viewing the upcoming auction of a 1937 Pierce-Arrow Model C Travelodge Camper.

The cozy Model C Travelodge Camper is a mere 13.5-feet long, with simple amenities like a linoleum table, hand-pumped sink, and wood-burning stove. While some may see spending time in this camper as a punishment, to many it offers a glimpse at a simpler life focused more on adventure rather than possessions.

A charming camper

The Model C Travelodge Camper is one of a few models which Pierce-Arrow offered during the Great Depression. At 13.5-feet long, it’s the smallest of the bunch. With such a small size, you would think that amenities are next to none, but with several multi-purpose pieces of furniture, it is quite livable.

This specific Travelodge camper is in fantastic shape. A large reason for this is thanks to it having just two owners since 1956. When browsing through images, it’s immediately apparent that it owners have meticulously cared for it. This level of attention to detail is bound to pay off when it is auctioned next weekend.

Some fitting accessories that will come with the Travelodge camper include a blue speckleware dining set, a Philco table radio, and a three-piece set of leather luggage, which can be seen in the background of the photo below. Also in the photo is a classic Big Mouth Billy Bass, which as a side not can now be purchased with Alexa compatibility.

Auction info

This 1937 Pierce-Arrow Model C Travelodge Camper is set to be auctioned off on the weekend of May 4-5, 2019. The sale price is expected to be in the ballpark of $40,000 to $60,000, a far cry from its initial price of $784.

9to5Toys’ Take

I am a huge fan of creatively finding ways to live on less. When it comes to gadgets, I’m always looking for options that push boundaries and can be used for many years to come. At over 80 years old, this Travelodge Camper is still kicking and ready to provide a splendid getaway experience, and there’s certainly something to be said about that.

While it may not offer a modern aesthetic, many will find its vintage look and feel to be warm and inviting. I absolutely love the styling and think it offers enough charm to be a fun option that beckons the owner to frequently ditch a busy lifestyle and enjoy the simpler things in life.

