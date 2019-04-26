Equipped with AirPrint, Canon’s PIXMA Printer falls to $35 shipped (Reg. $50)

Walmart is currently offering the Canon PIXMA MX490 Wireless Printer with AirPrint for $35 shipped. While you’d typically pay $50, today’s offer saves you 30%, matches our previous mention and comes within $1 of the all-time low. The star of the show in terms of incorporated features certainly falls to AirPrint support, which allows you to easily send documents from your iPhone, iPad and more. This model is also imbued with copy, scan, and fax functionally as well, making it a versatile option for your home office. Over 1,490 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Compared to other AirPrint-enabled printers on Amazon, the Canon PIXMA MX490 enters at a pretty competitive price. You’ll find most other comparable models touting $50+ price tags, making today’s offer even more appealing.

For those in search of a higher-end option, don’t forget that Epson’s Premium AirPrint AiO has a 4.3-inch touchscreen, SD card slot, more and is on sale for $100 (Save 25%).

Canon PIXMA MX490 AirPrint Printer features:

Get more with the Canon PIXMA MX490 Wireless Office Printer/Copier/Scanner/Fax Machine. Print from more locations than ever with the MX490 with its outstanding connectivity options. With Google Cloud Print and AirPrint, you can print wirelessly from a compatible smartphone or tablet from virtually anywhere around the office. The wireless all-in-one printer is loaded with time saving features, including a fully integrated automatic document feeder that holds up to 20 sheets. Follow set-up and printing instructions on the 2.5″ LCD screen while utilizing the built-in wireless LAN connectivity.

