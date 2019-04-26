After announcing its latest USB-C in-wall outlet back in February, Leviton’s dual USB-C outlet is now available for purchase. The outlet features two standard receptacles as well as dual USB-C ports that can offer up to 30W of fast-charging power each, making it a slick solution for iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and more.

We previously reviewed Leviton’s in-wall outlet which includes a USB-A and USB-C port and found it to be a great upgrade for about $30.

For those who are interested in expanding their charging options while keeping a clean and simple aesthetic, Leviton’s Type A & Type C USB Charger/Receptacle is easy to recommend. Ranging from $26-$35 depending on color, it feels like a good value from a reputable company, especially when Apple’s 29W USB-C power adapter is $49 alone.

The latest variant of this outlet includes the same overheating safety features, convenience, and clean aesthetic as the other Leviton in-wall outlets with USB ports.

Specs:

15 Amp, 125 Volt, Decora Tamper-Resistant Outlet. NEMA 5-15R, 30W (6 Amps), Dual Type-C/C PD USB Chargers, Grounding, Side Wired & Back Wired – White.

POWERFUL – 30W charge on a single port. Up to 2x the charging power with PD-enabled devices

THE FUTURE – USB Type-C or USB-C provides faster charging which is why it is emerging as the standard port on many phones, tablets and laptops

ENHANCED SAFETY – Overcurrent protection helps protect electronic from receiving too much power and Tamper-Resistant outlets prevent unwanted objects from being inserted into the outlet.

SMART – Smart chip recognizes device charging requirement to optimize the charge Leviton’s dual Type C USB in-wall charger/receptacle is available for $50 from retailers like Amazon, Home Depot, and more. That’s a notable jump from $30 that the USB-A and USB-C version goes for. So if you don’t mind having one of each port, or even prefer it, that model offers a better value. In related news, Anker has announced it will launch its PowerPort Atom PD 2 charger with dual USB-C ports next week. Check out the full details on that here.

