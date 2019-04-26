Apple Watch Series 4 refurbished stock has been made available for the first time at Apple’s online store. The discounts range from $60-$110 depending on the model. Head below for all the details.

Update: Just 15 minutes after publishing this post, Apple has run out of stock of the refurbished aluminum Series 4 models. The discounted stainless steel version remains available for now. Keep an eye on Apple’s refurbished page over time to see if the model you’re looking for comes back in stock. You can also find discounts on various Series 3 and Series 4 models on Amazon.

The discounted Apple Watch Series 4 stock currently includes both 40 and 44mm models along with the base aluminum sport models with GPS and also the stainless steel versions with GPS + Cellular.

At the time of writing, the refurbished base models of the aluminum Apple Watch Series 4 are going for $339 and $369, for the 40 and 44mm sizes, respectively ($60 discount). Gold and space gray are currently showing as available.

The stainless steel Apple Watch Series 4 is available as refurbished with GPS + cellular for $589 in the 40mm version, with the 44mm model going for $639, putting both $110 off the list price.

While prices are often lower at third-party retailers, these refurbished Series 4 watches are a solid deal from Apple. The most recent sale we saw at Amazon had some of the latest Apple Watches at a $50 discount.

Keep in mind Apple’s refurbished stock can go quickly, so if you’ve been holding out for a deal on a Series 4 watch, don’t hesitate.

