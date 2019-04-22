Apple Watch Series 4 up to $50 off at various retailers: Deals on GPS, cellular, more from $384

Amazon is once again taking up to $50 off various Apple Watch Series 4 configurations. You’ll find the best prices on GPS + Cellular models, which require a clipped coupon. There are also deals on the entry-level GPS Apple Watch Series 4 highlighted by $34 off at Amazon. B&H is matching these deals on various Apple Watch Series 4 listings as well. This is tied with our previous mention in most instances and the best offer we can find. Apple Watch Series 4 sports a complete redesign with a 30% larger display and 50% louder speaker. Notable features include electrical and optical heart sensors, haptic feedback, fitness tracking and more. An improved accelerometer and gyroscope offers fall detection.

Looking to save further? Apple Watch Series 3 is currently on sale from $199 at Amazon and Walmart. Put your savings to work and grab an extra strap for your watch. This leather band for is available in various finishes, and is a fraction of the cost of Apple’s official options. Swing by our roundup of the third-party bands for even more options.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

Over 30% larger display and 50% louder speaker

Electrical and optical heart sensors. Up to 18 hours of battery life. Water resistant 50 meters

Digital Crown with haptic feedback

S4 Sip with faster 64-bit dual-core processor

Improved accelerometer and gyroscope for fall detection

