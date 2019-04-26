Since Earth Day was this week, we thought it would be a good idea to show you a fun brand of footwear made of recycled water bottles. If you haven’t heard of Rothy’s, let me explain a bit further. This women’s and kids footwear line is comfortable, machine washable and feature on-trend designs. Available in flat or sneaker options, these shoes are not only stylish but also help the planet. They take recycled water bottle pieces and turn them into pellets which turn into yarn to make these shoes. Head below to find our favorite styles from Rothy’s and even better all orders ship for free.

Rothy’s began as an idea to turn recycled, single-use plastics into something both beautiful and useful. Three years in, we’ve taken 20 million plastic bottles destined for landfills and repurposed them into timeless, durable flats.

The Flat

$125. My personal favorite for spring is the If you’re looking for a show to take you from work to a date night the Flat is a perfect options. It goes with almost any look whether you’re wearing a dress, skirt, jeans or shorts. These shoes are also extremely lightweight and it features a removable cushioned insole. The flat specifically is available in an array of color options and is priced at. My personal favorite for spring is the Begonia Flats that feature a beautiful pink color. This hue will add a pop to any outfit and its stretchable design helps to keep your natural stride.

$145. However, if you want a sleek option the point flat is a must-have. One of my favorite prints in the point style is the Camo Design . Camoflauge is a huge trend for this spring and I love the subtle details in this shoe. These would look so cute with a spring shift dress or pair of boyfriend jeans. You can find this style priced at

The Loafer

The loafer is another timeless style that can be easily dressed up or down. This style offers a little more coverage than the flat and has a circle toe. Another popular print this year has been leopard and the Rothy Loafer Spotted Print is adorable. These loafers will add a statement to any neutral look and with over 350 reviews, these shoes are rated 4.9/5 stars

The Sneaker

Finally, my personal favorite style is the sneaker. In case you missed it, we just covered the best slip-on sneakers for men under $50 (find our guide here). This casual style is perfect for spring walks or running errands. I love the all white color because its classic and clean. Also, with it being bright white, it’s a great thing that they are machine washable in case you step into a puddle. You can find these sneakers priced at $125.

Which pairs of Rothy’s shoes were your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

