Since Earth Day was this week, we thought it would be a good idea to show you a fun brand of footwear made of recycled water bottles. If you haven’t heard of Rothy’s, let me explain a bit further. This women’s and kids footwear line is comfortable, machine washable and feature on-trend designs. Available in flat or sneaker options, these shoes are not only stylish but also help the planet. They take recycled water bottle pieces and turn them into pellets which turn into yarn to make these shoes. Head below to find our favorite styles from Rothy’s and even better all orders ship for free.
Rothy’s began as an idea to turn recycled, single-use plastics into something both beautiful and useful. Three years in, we’ve taken 20 million plastic bottles destined for landfills and repurposed them into timeless, durable flats.
The Flat
The Loafer
The Sneaker
Finally, my personal favorite style is the sneaker. In case you missed it, we just covered the best slip-on sneakers for men under $50 (find our guide here). This casual style is perfect for spring walks or running errands. I love the all white color because its classic and clean. Also, with it being bright white, it’s a great thing that they are machine washable in case you step into a puddle. You can find these sneakers priced at $125.
Which pairs of Rothy’s shoes were your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.
