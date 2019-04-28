Latest Philips Hue Lights on sale: Play Ambiance Bar $62, Discover Floodlight $120, more

Amazon is offering a pair of rarely discounted Philips Hue lights on sale today, starting with the Play White Ambiance Bar at $61.99 shipped. That’s down from its usual $70 price tag and just the second discount we’ve seen. Great for adding a splash of color to your call, or providing ambient lighting behind a TV. We also spotted the new Hue Discover Floodlight for $120.01 at Amazon. That’s nearly $20 off and a new all-time low. Philips recently introduced its line of outdoor lighting, which includes this floodlight. Both of today’s featured deals offer HomeKit compatibility and access to 16 million colors. It’s a great way to take your space from ordinary to unique. And don’t forget we still have Philips’ latest outdoor Pathway light on sale too. The entire Hue lineup sports 4+ ratings.

Philips Hue Play features:

VOICE ACTIVATED: The Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Bar Light can be controlled using your voice when you have Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant enabled (Philips Hue Hub and Smart Home Device required and sold separately). Philips Hue smart lights can also be paired for home automation with your existing Nest products or Samsung SmartThings system.

LIMITLESS POSSIBILITIES: Enhance your smart home with the Philips Hue Play. The design is aesthetically pleasing and will adapt well with any living room setup. Let you smart light stand on your cabinet to create a pleasant ambiance, mount it on the back of your TV or even lay it flat on the floor to brighten your walls from floor to ceiling.

ULTIMATE TV LIGHTING EXPERIENCE: Create the most beautiful backlight for your television. Just mount Philips Hue Play behind your screen using the clips and double-sided tape included in the pack, and enhance your viewing experience with splashes of light surrounding your television.

