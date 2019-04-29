Amazon does it again with another in-house brand that’s a must-see called Amazing Baby. This new line features essentials such as registry must-haves, swaddles, sleep sacks, gift sets for showers and more. Even better, prices are of course budget-friendly with deals starting at just $10 and Prime shipping available. The new line also features one-of-a-kind prints and were created by artist Lynette Damir. Plus, majority of the new prints are perfect to update a spring or summer nursery. Head below to find our top picks from the new line Amazing Baby.

Swaddle Blankets & Wraps

Swaddle blankets can be used in an assortment of ways. It can help your baby sleep better, it’s a great play mat and is nice for a stroller or nursing coverings. Even better, the swaddles get softer with every wash and feature some of the cutest patterns that are mainly gender neutral.

One of our favorite options is this set of three Amazing Baby Swaddle Studio Muslin Blankets in the I love you to the moon and back print. These blankets are not only extremely functional but also a great way to score the best Instagram pictures with your little ones. This style was designed to be breathable and lightweight, which is great for the upcoming summer weather and is also made of 100% cotton muslin. Plus, the design is gender neutral and the set of three blankets are priced at $29.

Sleep Sacks

Another option for babies at nighttime are sleep sacks. These zippered sacks are an alternative to a swaddle and replace loose blankets for a safer sleep. Features include an easy to use zipper and designed to give the baby extra leg room space. A design that stood out to us is the Tiny Elephant Design that’s priced at just $17. This style is again gender neutral and available in three size options ranging from 0-18 months.

Gift Sets

If you know an expecting parent or have a baby shower to attend Amazing Baby’s gift sets are a no-brainer. In the gift sets you will receive a muslin swaddle blanket, a sleep sack as well as a cellular blanket. This set is available in four color patterns and is priced at only $45. Each piece in the gift set in machine washable and comes in super cute packaging.

Which item from Amazon’s Amazing Baby line is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to checkout another Amazon in-house private label called Riviana with furniture collection thats feature variety, reasonable prices & free returns.

