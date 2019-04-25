From groceries to pet food, Amazon continues to expand its portfolio of private labels. Here, we’ll be taking a look at the its home collections: Ravenna, Rivet, and Stone & Beam. Whether you’re seeking traditional designs, bold colors, or casual comfort, you’ll come across something that suits your tastes at a reasonable price. Head below to learn more about Amazon’s private label furniture brands and what they have to offer.

Ravenna

Amazon’s Ravenna line of furniture and decor is characterized as “classic style made simple.” Majority of its pieces feature neutral colors and understated, traditional designs. Ravenna primarily specializes in living room furniture, but also offers lighting, bar stools, and headboards.

It’s possible to furnish a small living room for around $1,000 if you opt to shop exclusively from this Amazon private label collection. For instance, the plush Darian Oversized Pillow Sofa is $599 and features a hardwood frame with 100% polyester upholstery. Add the Parker Circle Shelf Storage Coffee Table at $129. It has a faux marble top and gold-painted metal frame for an exquisite touch. Finish off the room by providing a platform for your HDTV and other media. The Westly Corner Glass Cabinet Entertainment Stand is $299 and has a hexagon design that should fit nicely in most spaces.

Rivet

In Amazon’s own words, Rivet “[combines] the best in Mid-century and Industrial Modern design.” If you find the Ravenna line to be too tame for your tastes, then Rivet’s bolder colors and unconventional designs may be up your alley. Rivet features a much wider selection than Ravenna, with items for the living room, home office, and bedroom. You’ll also find decor, lighting, and even bedding and rugs.

Notable from this line, though, is the Rivet Memory Foam Mattress. You can get a queen-size mattress for just $379.50. It’s significantly less than the likes of Casper, Nectar, and other popular bed-in-a-box brands. However, Rivet only features three layers of memory foam as opposed to the four offered by most competitors. Still, if you’ve wanted a way to save on a decent foam mattress beyond just buying a topper, this is certainly one way to do it. Reviews are rolling in, but the Rivet mattress has a respectable 4.3/5 star rating thus far.

Stone & Beam

Stone & Beam embodies a “family-inspired, casual comfort” — think farmhouse chic. It’s more ambitious in its designs than Ravenna, but not as out-there as Rivet. This Amazon private label covers almost every room of the house, as it offers pieces for the living room, dining room, kitchen, bedroom, and home office. Rugs, bedding, and decor are available, as well.

Sometimes, all you need to refresh your kitchen is a piece that will add storage and functionality. You’ll find plenty of that within Stone & Beam. For instance, the Decatur Wood Counter Height 55-inch Table costs $350. This is ideal if you either need extra prep space or more seating for guests. (Add a pair of matching barstools for $225.) It also has side storage, which you can use to display cookbooks, plates and glasses, or even decorative pieces. A similar, more industrial-looking table from Pottery Barn will set you back $799. Opting for a more down-home style from Amazon will save you at least $150.

Risks in buying Amazon private label furniture?

Yes, buying furniture online can be a big risk, especially if it’s exclusive to an online retailer. You can’t go to a physical store to experience it in-person first, so you won’t know how it feels when you touch or sit on it until it arrives. (Although maybe that could change someday, given Amazon’s relationship with Kohl’s.)

Fortunately, Amazon has taken that into consideration with return policies and warranties that’ll give buyers peace of mind, especially if they’re planning to spring for a big-ticket item like a sofa or mattress.

All three of Amazon’s private label furniture lines provide free returns in 30 days. Ravenna and Rivet offer 1-year warranties, while Stone & Beam extends its warranty period by another two years. As for the Rivet mattress, a 100-night trial is in place — with a full money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied — along with a 10-year warranty.

Now over to you…

Have you ever bought furniture online…without seeing it up-close first? Would Amazon’s free return policies for its private label brands make you more willing to purchase bigger pieces from those collections? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Read more about Amazon’s private label brands

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!