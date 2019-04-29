Put Apple’s official iPhone Lightning Dock on your nightstand for $19 (Reg. $49)

Amazon offers Apple’s iPhone Lightning Dock in Black for $18.99 Prime shipped. Also at Best Buy. The Amazon listing curiously has a note about it being a renewed product, but we’re not seeing that listed anywhere else. You’ll get a minimum 90-day warranty from Amazon if that’s the case. For comparison, this dock originally sold for $49 and Amazon is charging around $40 for other colors. Apple’s official dock offers a built-in Lightning connector, official matching colors and a slim design that won’t take up too much space.

Cut the price by over 50% and go with Lamicall’s aluminum stand in a variety of styles for $8. You’ll miss out on the integrated Lightning connector, but it’s tough to beat this price. Rated a near-perfect 4.8/5 stars by over 10,500 Amazon reviewers.

Apple Lightning Dock features:

You can use it to charge and sync any iPhone that has a Lightning connector. Your iPhone sits upright in the dock as it syncs or charges”, so it’s ideal for a desk or countertop. Even when your iPhone is in an Apple-designed case, it’s easy to dock. And you can unlock iPhone or use Touch ID without having to remove it from the dock.

Compatibility: iPhone Models iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5s, iPhone SEiPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

Compatibility: iPod Models iPod touch 5th Generation 32GB/64GB, iPod touch 5th Generation 16GB, iPod touch 6th Generation

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!