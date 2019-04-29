Best Buy 1-Day Flash Sale: Up to $299 off iPad Pro, MacBook deals, TVs, smart home gear, more!

Best Buy has a new 24-hour Flash Sale running today only, highlighted by up to $299 off Apple’s latest iPad Pro. You’ll also find discounts on MacBook Pro and iMac, Chromebooks, TVs and much more. Free shipping is available on orders of $35 or more, otherwise you can opt for in-store pickup. Head below for all of our top picks.

Leading the way in today’s Best Buy Flash Sale is the latest Apple iPad Pros starting at $674.99. Amazon is currently matching many of these prices. The biggest $299 deals are on 1TB models, which is a new all-time low and the biggest cash discount we’ve tracked. Apple’s 2018 iPad Pros sport a complete redesign with a Liquid Retina Display, FaceID, and support for Apple Pencil 2. Check out the entire sale right here.

Best Buy is also taking up to $400 off various MacBook Pro and iMac models. The entry-level 128GB without Touch Bar MacBook Pro is $999.99, matching the second best price we’ve seen there.

Lenovo’s 2-in-1 11.6-inch Chromebook hits $199 in today’s Flash Sale. That’s down as much as $80 from the regular going rate and the best price we can find. Features include a touchscreen, 4GB or RAM and a 32GB internal SSD. A 360-degree flip and fold design makes it easy to get work done just about anywhere. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

