For the uninitated, Massdrop is a community of enthusiasts from many walks of life. You’ll find people interested in audio, EDC, apparel, toys, gardening, and more on the site. The premise behind it is getting people together to bulk-buy products at discounts, and it’s taken off. Today, Massdrop rebranded to Drop. As part of its rebranding, and in partnership with Optoma, the company announced the Drop + NuForce Move wireless in-ear monitors.

Drop + NuForce Move wireless in-ear monitors

The Drop + NuForce Move wireless in-ear monitors are the result of a year and a half of collaborative development and testing, offering remarkable clarity and full-range sound. You’ll also be offered IPX5 waterproofing, making these in-ear monitors perfect for just about any activity. You’ll be able to workout, mow the yard, or just enjoy your tunes with impeccable clarity.

Extreme comfort

When Optoma and Drop were working on Move, they leveraged third-party research which 3D-scanned thousands of ears to design the perfect nozzle angle and weight balance, allowing Move to sit closer to the ear for a more comfortable and reliable fit.

This is a great thing as many in-ear monitors like this aren’t comfortable for all, even with the included extra ear tips. The weight balance, though you might not think means a lot, will help you be able to listen to these earbuds for hours without any type of fatigue.

Battery life for days…well, one day

Drop + NuForce Move offers 24 hours of totally battery life, featuring 6 hours of battery in the earpieces and an additional 18 hours from the charging case. Fast-charge tech gives you an hour of listening time from just 15 minutes of being plugged in.

This rivals Apple’s AirPods which feature “over” 24-hours of battery including the charging case, and only 5 hours of listening time per bud before they need a recharge. Though, Apple does lead the pack with recharge time, as just 15 minutes of being plugged in will deliver up to 3 hours of listening time.

Only the best codecs

These in-ear monitors offer the AAC audio codec for lower-latency and superior sound quality with iOS, macOS, and Android Oreo (or higher) devices. This means that Move natively supports AAC decoding, giving you unparalleled audio quality when listening to Apple Music or watching videos on YouTube.

Pricing and availability

You’re looking at $90 for the Drop + NuForce Move wireless in-ear monitors, and shipping is scheduled to start in around a month. You can head over to the Drop page to pre-order, though you will have to sign up for an account to buy them.

