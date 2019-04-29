Latest MacBook Air drops below $1,000 at Amazon ($199 off)

- Apr. 29th 2019 8:21 am ET

$1,000
0

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air 128GB from $999.99 shipped. For comparison, that’s $199 off the regular price and within $1 of our previous mention. Best Buy is currently charging full price. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Air delivers a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID and a completely new design. Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports delivery connectivity for all of your gear at up to 40GB/s. Up to 12 hours of battery life keeps you up and running throughout the day.

Be sure to protect your investment with a new sleeve. This stylish option comes in a variety of colors and even includes a secondary matching pouch to keep your accessories safe as well. At around $15, it’s an easy buy considering today’s savings.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

  • 13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina IPS Display
  • Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 617
  • Thunderbolt 3 | 3.5mm Headphone Jack
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 4.2
  • Integrated Touch ID Sensor
  • LED-Backlit Keyboard
  • Force Touch Trackpad
  • macOS

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$1,000

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Mac

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp