Score four LIFX Mini Day & Dusk HomeKit Light Bulbs at a new Amazon low of $61 (45% off), more

Amazon is currently offering a four-pack of LIFX Mini Day & Dusk Smart A19 LED Light Bulbs for $60.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $110, that’s good for a 45% discount, beats our previous mention by $26 and is a new Amazon all-time low. Leading with HomeKit support, these smart bulbs also work with Alexa as well as Assistant and don’t require an external hub. Another notable feature is that the Mini Day & Dusk bulbs can automatically adjust the color temperature throughout the day to match the sun’s natural lighting. We’ve found them to be one of the best options for those just getting started with smart home lighting. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 140 shoppers. Head below for more.

B&H is also getting in on the deals today, offering a two-pack of TP-Link KL120 Kasa Smart Tunable White Light Bulbs for $29.99 shipped. While you’d typically pay $25 for a single bulb at Amazon, that’s good for a 40% discount and beats the all-time low there by $5 per bulb. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 2,000 customers.

Looking to add a pop of color to your residence? LIFX’s Mini Color Smart Bulb is an ideal alternative and pairs perfectly with the four pack of Day and Dusk bulbs.

If you’re still not sure which lighting ecosystem to go with, we’ve weighed the pros and cons of many popular models like Philips Hue, LIFX, Nanoleaf and more.

LIFX Mini Day & Dusk Bundle features:

Select this LIFX Mini Day & Dusk smart bulb to enjoy variable lighting options. It works in standard light sockets for optimal versatility, and it produces up to 800 lumens in your choice of hues while using a mere 9W of power. This LIFX Mini Day & Dusk smart bulb operates conveniently through its iOS, Android or Windows 10 app.

