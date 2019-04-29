Let the Nest Learning Thermostat control your AC this summer, now on sale for $170 (Reg. $249)

Good Guy Electronics via Rakuten offers the Nest Third Generation Learning Thermostat for $170 shipped when code GG31 has been applied at checkout. Oh, and don’t forget to be signed into your Rakuten account to lock in the discount. Normally selling for $249 at retailers like Nest, Best Buy and Home Depot, that’s good for a 32% discount, beats our previous mention by $1 and is the lowest we’ve seen through 2019 so far. Rocking smartphone control, Nest’s thermostat allows you to cut back your electric bill this summer thanks to a suite of tools that help make sure your AC only runs when it needs to. It leans towards Google Assistant for voice control, but a wide range of other smart home platforms are supported as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 8,500 customers.

Those wanting to save even further can throw Nest’s elegant design by the wayside in favor of Emerson’s more utilitarian Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat for $103. The highly-rated option still comes packed with smartphone control, as well as integration with Alexa and Assistant. HomeKit support also makes the cut, something lacking from Nest’s model.

Nest Third Generation Learning Thermostat features:

Take control of your home’s heating and cooling without lifting a finger with this thermostat, which learns your habits and adjusts to automatically regulate your home’s temperature based on your schedule. The Nest Leaf feature alerts you when you choose a temperature that’s energy efficient.

