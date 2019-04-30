Earn your wings with Eachine’s $21 Prime shipped Quadcopter at 40% off + more from $70

EachineDirect (98% positive all-time feedback from 3,400+) via Amazon offers its E61H Macro Quadcopter Drone for $20.99 Prime shipped when code GQ8JAKLY has been applied at checkout. Usually fetching $35, that’s good for a 40% discount and is one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time. This drone sports up to 15 minutes of flight time on a single charge and performs nifty aerial tricks like flips. Plus thanks to features like automatic landing and take off, altitude hold mode and more, it’s a solid option for those just starting to earn their wings. Rated 4.6/5 stars and we’ve thought highly of other drones from the company in past hands-on reviews. Head below for more

Eachine’s Amazon storefront is also offering its E58 FPV Foldable Drone for $69.74 shipped checking out with code 35EKBJJO. That takes 25% off the going rate and comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. Armed with a 720p HD 120-degree camera, this drone can capture aerial photos and transmit video in real-time to your smartphone for first person view flying. Over 120 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Eachine E61H Macro Quadcopter Drone features:

The drone will automatically rise about 1- 1.5 meter and hover, which makes much easier to control the drone. This is very suitable for beginners, kids, and hobby users. Pressing button to make the drone’s engine start or land steadily, which is very convenience. In this mode, the drone will set the direction of taking off as its own axis, regardless of where the head of the drone pointing at, the drone still fly with its own axis. Even it is far away to you and you don’t know where the head of the drone pointing at, you still can fly the drone very easy.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!