Gerber’s serrated Remix Tactical Knife is down to a new all-time low at Amazon: $13.50 (Reg. $30+)

- Apr. 30th 2019 1:37 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Gerber Remix Tactical Knife for $13.73 Prime shipped. Regularly $30 or more, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. Gerber is one of my favorite knife manufacturers and I own several of their products. Known for great blades that hold a sharp edge, you’ll never buy another knife again. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of shoppers.

Looking to keep the edge as sharp as possible? Amazon’s #1 best-selling sharpener is just $8 Prime shipped right now. For those who want a different style, or prefer Kershaw’s warranty process, the Natrix-Black Pocket Knife is down to $28 shipped at Amazon.

For a slightly lower-cost alternative, Amazon’s best-selling knife from Tac-Force is $7.50 Prime shipped. Though it’s not quite as nice as the Gerber above, it still does leave some extra cash in your wallet.

Gerber Remix Tactical Knife features:

  • Ruggid and reliable design in all our products
  • Can be used in various military, hunting, survival, tactical, industrial and outdor situations
  • Comfort and Performance come hand in hand with Rothco blade length: 4.8 inches

