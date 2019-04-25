Keep your knives ready for anything w/ Amazon’s #1 best-selling sharpener at $8 Prime shipped

- Apr. 25th 2019 4:12 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Lansky PS-MED01 BladeMedic for $7.99 Prime shipped. Normally $11, this is the second-lowest we’ve tracked all-time and is the best available. For comparison, the lowest we’ve ever seen it go for at Amazon is $7.50. I personally own this sharpener and absolutely love it. I use it with my Spyderco Tenacious pocket knife and it keeps a fantastic edge on my blade. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

With your brand-new BladeMedic sharpener, be sure to check out Amazon’s 1-day Kershaw Pocket Knife Gold Box with a variety of styles from $31. I have multiple Kershaw knives and they’re my go-tos when I’m working outside or doing projects around the house.

Lansky PS-MED01 BladeMedic:

  • Diamon Tapered Rod-For Fast Reconditioning And Maintenance
  • Tungsten Carbide-Three Or Four Strokes Will Restore Your Blade
  • Ceramic Sharpening Rods-Polist To A Finished Edge In Three Or Four Strokes
  • Serrated Knife Sharpener-Designed To Get Inside Even The Smallest Serrations

