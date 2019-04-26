Add Kershaw’s $28 Natrix-Black Pocket Knife to your collection (Reg. $40)

Amazon offers the Kershaw Natrix-Black 3.25-inch Pocket Knife for $27.95 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $40 and today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low. With a blacked-out design and 3.25-inches of total length, this model is certainly worth its $28 price tag. Notable features include a stainless steel design, collapsible blade, and a pocketclip. The Kershaw lineup generally has 4+ star ratings across the board.

Kershaw’s pocket knife is admittedly slightly pricier than what we typically feature. If you need a more budget-friendly option, jump over to our roundup of the best multi-tools. Deals from $5 can be found on Gerber, Leatherman, and many more.

Kershaw Natrix-Black Pocket Knife features:

Expertly heat treated by Kershaw to bring out high-performing, stunning qualities, the Natrix in black is cleanly constructed with sleek, stealthy, cunning G10 handle scales and a functional, convenient, reliable 8Cr13MoV stainless steel drop-point blade. The sturdy design of the Natrix’ blade is unique with a strong, sharp tip. The elegant black oxide coating gives a sleek, tactical look while adding blade protection and corrosion resistance. The textured, 3D machined G10 handle has a comfortable, ergonomic grip. Accessed with a flipper, Kershaw’s KVT ball-bearing opening is easy and safe to open for one-handed blade deployment.

